Liverpool

Dietmar Hamann: 'Liverpool need a reality check'

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann takes part in a football clinic with students from designated charities and local Singapore schools during the Sands for Singapore event at the Skating Rink at The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands on June 20, 2013
Former Liverpool man Dietmar Hamann accuses the club of complacency.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Dietmar Hamann has accused his former club Liverpool of complacency and said that they need a "reality check".

The German said that the Reds will never recapture their former success unless they change their mentality and manage their expectations.

"Part of the problem is the club creates so much interest all over the world, people still seem to think that they're still one of the driving forces in Europe - which they're not," he told the Paddy Power football blog.

"The reason the club still attracts interest is because the guys in the 1970s and 1980s were unbeatable. That's got nothing to do with the current crop of players and that's not what has happened in the last eight to 10 years. If you look at the facts of that period it's been pretty dire.

"The club needs a reality check on whether everything that's being done is as it should be."

Jurgen Klopp's Reds emerged as title contenders after a bright start to the season, but a winless run in 2017 has seen them bow out of two cup competitions and lose ground in the race for Champions League football.

Hamann added: "Complacency is the biggest issue the club faces at the moment. People believe 'we are Liverpool, we are going to be alright'. No, they're not alright because a lot of people within the club think that if you give the manager a four-year extension it gives off the perception that things are great, when they're not.

"The manager needs to look hard at the team, but there needs to be a thought process throughout the whole club if they want to maximise what's possible with the players that they've got."

Liverpool face second-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home in the league this weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Hamann: 'Klopp deal is about heart over head'
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates approached about buying Liverpool
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
