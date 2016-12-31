Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that Sergio Aguero is "ready" to return from a four-game ban against Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero is "ready" to make his return from suspension against Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

Aguero has been banned for City's last four matches after he received a red card for a wild lunge on David Luiz during Man City's defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.

The 28-year-old returned to Argentina during his absence but is expected to be back in the starting lineup for the trip to Anfield.

"He is ready. He came back good from Argentina - finally back after seven games banned, three games plus four - and we are happy he is back," Guardiola told reporters.

Aguero has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.