Liverpool star Roberto Firmino misses training, but is due to start for Brazil in tonight's World Cup qualifier agains Paraguay.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will be named in Brazil's starting lineup for this evening's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, despite missing training.

The 25-year-old was not included in the drills at the Corinthians sports centre in Sao Paulo after suffering flu-like symptoms, according to the Liverpool Echo.

However, head coach Tite has revealed that Firmino will play in the game, which gets underway at 1.45am British time at Corinthians Arena.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit have arranged for a private jet to bring Firmino and teammate Philippe Coutinho back to the UK, but they will not arrive at Melwood until Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp and his players are preparing for Saturday's lunchtime kickoff against local rivals Everton at Anfield.