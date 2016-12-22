General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino: 'I love the Premier League'

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Brazilian international Roberto Firmino says that he plans to stay at Liverpool "for many years" because he 'loves the Premier League'.
Brazilian international Roberto Firmino has revealed that he plans to stay at Liverpool "for many years" because he 'loves the Premier League'.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 and has scored 17 times in 67 appearances for the Merseyside club, including six in 18 matches this season.

Speaking to Liverpool magazine, the attacker has revealed his happiness in English football after impressing since arriving from the Bundesliga.

"Being really honest, I love it here and plan to stay for many years in the future as the Premier League is really competitive and tests you all the time," said Firmino.

"I think I have had to change the way I play. I was adapted to European football after playing in Germany for three years but English football is very different to the Bundesliga."

Firmino, who has five goals in 13 appearances for the Brazilian national team, has helped Liverpool to second position in the Premier League table entering Christmas.

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
