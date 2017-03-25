Luis Figo wanted Steven Gerrard at Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 16, 2015
Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Figo says it is "a pity" that he never got the chance to play alongside Steven Gerrard at the Bernabeu.
Luis Figo has admitted that he is disappointed to have never got the chance to link up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Real Madrid.

The recently-retired midfielder, who spent all but one year of his senior playing career at Anfield, was reportedly coveted by Los Blancos during his prime.

Figo, a member of the famous Galacticos side after joining from Barcelona in a controversial move at the turn of the century, wanted to see Gerrard play at the Bernabeu but understands why he stuck with Liverpool.

"The moment in life when we had the possibility to play together, that wasn't possible," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying.

"I think it is a pity because everyone wants to play with the best. I think Gerrard showed in his career he was one of the best footballers in his position. It was a pity but for Liverpool it was lucky because he could show his quality and talent here, at Anfield."

Gerrard played a part in all four of Liverpool's goals as they beat Madrid 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in a charity match for the LFC Foundation.

