May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69'), Success (95')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Liverpool's Emre Can describes overhead kick as "best goal I've ever scored"

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says that his overhead kick against Watford was the best goal that he has ever scored.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has described his goal against Watford as the best that he has ever struck in the professional game.

The Germany international stunned Vicarage Road when he met Lucas Leiva's lofted ball into the box and delivered an overhead kick that nestled into the back of the net.

Can's impressive strike was the only goal of the game as Liverpool edged three points above fourth-placed Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United in the race for a Champions League spot.

It was an important fixture for the Merseyside outfit as they headed to Vicarage Road with the aim of capitalising on their rivals dropping points over the weekend.

"I have never scored a goal like that - maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored," Can told Sky Sports News.

"I saw the space and I ran behind and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much, but the most important thing was three points after knowing what happened yesterday. It was a big game for us.

"Everything is in our hands. If we win the three games we are in the Champions League. We are confident. If we perform how we can perform then we can do it."

Can has scored five league goals this season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Henderson delighted with 'big three points'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Lucas Leiva, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes Philippe Coutinho injury "not too serious"
 A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp "feels really good" after Liverpool seal win over Watford
Emre Can: "Best goal I've ever scored"Henderson delighted with 'big three points'Result: Can stunner earns Liverpool win over WatfordReina hails Emre Can's wonder goalInjured Coutinho forced off early
Team News: Lallana, Sturridge on Liverpool benchLucas wants perfect finish for LiverpoolBarnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkKlopp: 'Brewster has made outstanding progress'Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complaining
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 