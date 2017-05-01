Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says that his overhead kick against Watford was the best goal that he has ever scored.

The Germany international stunned Vicarage Road when he met Lucas Leiva's lofted ball into the box and delivered an overhead kick that nestled into the back of the net.

Can's impressive strike was the only goal of the game as Liverpool edged three points above fourth-placed Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United in the race for a Champions League spot.

It was an important fixture for the Merseyside outfit as they headed to Vicarage Road with the aim of capitalising on their rivals dropping points over the weekend.

"I have never scored a goal like that - maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored," Can told Sky Sports News.

"I saw the space and I ran behind and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much, but the most important thing was three points after knowing what happened yesterday. It was a big game for us.

"Everything is in our hands. If we win the three games we are in the Champions League. We are confident. If we perform how we can perform then we can do it."

Can has scored five league goals this season.