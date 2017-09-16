Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Burnley
Salah (30')
Can (90')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Arfield (27')
Pope (55'), Cork (90')

Sean Dyche: 'Burnley got the game plan right'

Sean Dyche gives orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche makes no apologies for his side's game plan after coming away with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised his players for executing the game plan during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

The Clarets took the lead over Jurgen Klopp's side through Scott Arfield and, while they were quickly pegged back by Mohamed Salah, they managed to hold on for a point despite facing 35 shots and giving up 71% of the possession.

The result means that Burnley have now taken five points from away trips to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool this season, having ended the previous campaign with the second-worst away record in the league.

"I think you have got to defend well at these places. Our game plan wasn't to come here and think, 'We are going to keep the ball all afternoon', but it is much harder to score from 30 yards than six and I thought we did that (limit chances) well today - other than their goal," he told reporters.

"My job is to allow this team the best opportunity to be successful. We dropped one into midfield and had an extra one rather than 4-4-2, and I am really pleased with the game plan.

"Everyone says they (Liverpool) are having a tough time with set pieces. We thought that would be important. We had two cleared off the line with set-pieces, so our game plan was right to make things uncomfortable for them."

Burnley stay above Liverpool in the Premier League table as a result of the point.

Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Jurgen Klopp, Scott Arfield, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Philippe Coutinho during their Champions League Group E clash with Sevilla at Anfield on September 13, 2017
Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp "angry" after Burnley draw
Dyche: 'We got the game plan right'Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"Result: Liverpool frustrated by brave BurnleyTeam News: Coutinho starts for LiverpoolKlopp: 'We must embrace post-CL games'
Klopp: 'Reds well equipped to replace Mane'Klopp hints at first Coutinho startMerson: 'Klopp needs time at Liverpool'Mane: 'Ban will not change my game'Henderson: 'Reds must cut out mistakes'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"
 Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool frustrated by brave Burnley
Dyche: 'We got the game plan right'Team News: Coutinho starts for LiverpoolEx-footballer Carlisle 'missing in Manchester'Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleySean Dyche confirms Tom Heaton surgery
Report: Heaton undergoes shoulder surgeryBurnley to sign Anders Lindegaard?Dyche fears lengthy Heaton absenceDyche: 'Palace were the better side'Result: Wood gives Burnley win over Palace
> Burnley Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 