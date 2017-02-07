Former Liverpool striker and France international Djibril Cisse retires from football in order to become a DJ.

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has announced his retirement from the game in order to focus on becoming a DJ.

The 35-year-old had initially hung up his boots in October 2015 due to a hip injury, but underwent an operation on the problem last year and was hopeful of making a return.

The 41-time France international had been training with former club Auxerre looking to earn himself a contract with a French team, but he will now turn his attention to other lines of work.

"I have loved being a footballer. Up until now, the ball was my whole life. I would have liked to have continued my career, which was interrupted in spite of me, but I have to admit today that football is finished," he told Yahoo Sport.

"I'm going to give myself body and soul to my career as a DJ, a producer, and as a pundit, as well as develop my line of clothing."

Cisse retires having scored 248 goals in 579 appearances during his club career, including 24 in 82 games for Liverpool, where he won the Champions League and the FA Cup.