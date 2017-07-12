Mohamed Salah has been criticised by Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco for a comment that the winger left on an Instagram post by Kevin Strootman.

The Dutchman posted a farewell message about ex-colleague Antonio Rudiger, now of Chelsea, and hoped that no more players would leave the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Radja Nainggolan wrote in the comments: "I don't know", before recent Liverpool arrival Salah added "the time for Radja now."

"It wasn't very classy. Salah wanted to go to the Premier League and could've kept quiet," Di Francesco is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying.

"Nainggolan's a top player and we want to hold on to him. It's mine and the club's objective and we'll certainly have him at our training camp in the US.

"He has very important quality, he knows how to break up play and attack. These are qualities that a 'mezzala' must have."

Salah, formerly of Chelsea, scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.