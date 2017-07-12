Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco: 'Mohamed Salah lacks class'

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Mohamed Salah has been criticised by Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco for a comment that the winger left on an Instagram post by Kevin Strootman.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Mohamed Salah has been criticised by Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco for a comment that the winger left on an Instagram post by Kevin Strootman.

The Dutchman posted a farewell message about ex-colleague Antonio Rudiger, now of Chelsea, and hoped that no more players would leave the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Radja Nainggolan wrote in the comments: "I don't know", before recent Liverpool arrival Salah added "the time for Radja now."

"It wasn't very classy. Salah wanted to go to the Premier League and could've kept quiet," Di Francesco is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying.

"Nainggolan's a top player and we want to hold on to him. It's mine and the club's objective and we'll certainly have him at our training camp in the US.

"He has very important quality, he knows how to break up play and attack. These are qualities that a 'mezzala' must have."

Salah, formerly of Chelsea, scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Roma eyeing loan move for Martial?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eusebio Di Francesco, Kevin Strootman, Antonio Rudiger, Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Mohamed Salah to miss Liverpool friendly due to immigration protocol
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'nearing Arsenal exit'
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana return to Liverpool training
Di Francesco hits out at ex-Roma man SalahLive Commentary: Tranmere 0-4 LiverpoolSadio Mane "close" to Liverpool returnLucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?Coutinho "confident" of further improvement
Liverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Klopp pledges support to Steven GerrardRodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Arsenal join race to sign Van Dijk?Liverpool complete Solanke signing
> Liverpool Homepage
More Roma News
Edin Dzeko in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Everton 'eye Edin Dzeko swoop'
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco: 'Mohamed Salah lacks class'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Roma eyeing loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial?
Chelsea confirm the arrival of RudigerRudiger 'in London for Chelsea medical'Nice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exitMonchi: 'Nainggolan definitely staying'Rudiger to Chelsea close to completion?
Chelsea agree deal for Roma's Rudiger?Rudiger quiet on transfer rumoursRoma 'beat Tottenham to Juan Foyth'Roma 'to reignite Nacho interest'Man City 'prepare late Rudiger move'
> Roma Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 