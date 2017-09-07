Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool training

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho returns to training at the club for the first time since seeing his proposed move to Barcelona fall through.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has returned to training with the first team after returning from international duty.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side this season having missed the opening three matches with a back injury, although he was deemed fit enough to play for Brazil during the recent international break.

Coutinho is understood to have submitted a transfer request at Anfield in order to push through a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, but Liverpool refused to sell the playmaker.

Reports have suggested that the Brazilian could go as far as to refuse to play for the club in the Champions League this season, but Klopp has since insisted that there are no problems with the player.

Coutinho could be in line to make his first club appearance of the season against Manchester City on Saturday, although he is not expected to be thrown straight back into the starting lineup.

The midfielder scored a career-best 13 Premier League goals for Liverpool last season.

Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
