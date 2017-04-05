Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho believes that his side are on the verge of "greatness" under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old committed his long-term future to the club earlier this season despite reported interest from Barcelona and has gone on to score seven goals and create six more to help the Reds up to third in the Premier League table.

One more goal would see Coutinho draw level with Juninho as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, and the midfielder is keen to break that record on the way to achieving "greatness" at Anfield.

"Hopefully I'll get the chance to break that record soon. Liverpool is a fantastic club. I was received really well by everybody when I first arrived here. It's got fantastic staff and fans and it has a huge level of ambition which is really exciting to see. I really think we're returning to a period where we can achieve greatness and win titles. That's the reason why I was attracted to stay here at Liverpool," he told reporters.

"Getting into the Champions League is very important for the club and obviously it's our aim. All the games are like finals now if we are going to achieve it. There are still a lot of points available to us and we need to win as many as we can. My foot is definitely better. It's fully cured now. There is no more problem with it.

"It's just that when you are playing very well and then you are out for a bit, after your return it's not quite the same. It's naturally going to take a bit of time to return to your best levels. You have to work very hard and hope that with that work you'll improve and get back to playing how you were. I'm physically better and I'm feeling more confident. The team is playing well again and we have to keep working to try and get better."

Liverpool host Bournemouth this evening looking to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place.