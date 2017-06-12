Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho says that ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer is "complicated".

The Spanish giants are thought to be keen on bringing the Brazilian playmaker to the Camp Nou this summer following a season which saw him score a career-best 13 league goals.

However, Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal at Anfield in January, and he insists that he is solely focused on his current international duties with Brazil.

"Talking about this [transfer speculation] is complicated. I have a contract with my club and it is long. So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here," the 25-year-old told reporters.

Coutinho is set to captain Brazil for the first time on Tuesday when they take on Australia at the MCG.