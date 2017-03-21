General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to cash in on Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore claims that the form of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane has made Philippe Coutinho dispensable.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged the club to cash in on Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Coutinho signed a new long-term contract with the Reds earlier this year, but questions have been raised over his recent performances since returning from an ankle injury in January.

Collymore believes that the Brazilian is good in patches, but claims that the level of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane's performances have made Coutinho dispensable.

"Coutinho is a great six games a season player, when we all salute his little genius, goals and creativity and I know he's been injured but I'm just not sure Liverpool will ever be able to hang their hat on him to guarantee big performances week in week out," he told Boylesport.

"The fact Lallana and Mane have kicked on under Klopp so much more than the little Brazilian tells my intuition that if one of the Iberian giants were to tickle the Reds fancy, even having signed a bumper contract...

"I personally would sell him if the price were right and get a more dominating physical presence, like Mane in that attacking three. Controversial I know but Phil just isn't that consistent."

Coutinho scored five times in his first 11 league outings but has found the back of the net just once since returning to the side after his injury.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Wijnaldum "disappointed" with Man City draw
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Stan Collymore, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to cash in on Philippe Coutinho
 Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Emre Can predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Barcelona not ruling out Jurgen Klopp as candidate for manager's job
Wijnaldum "disappointed" with Man City drawKlopp: 'Chelsea deserve to be champions'Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'Guardiola: 'It is one of my happiest days'
Milner: Draw "was fair in the end"Result: Man City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contestTeam News: Otamendi, Toure return to Man City XILive Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happenedRush: 'Gerrard can one day manage Liverpool'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 