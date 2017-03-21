Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore claims that the form of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane has made Philippe Coutinho dispensable.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged the club to cash in on Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Coutinho signed a new long-term contract with the Reds earlier this year, but questions have been raised over his recent performances since returning from an ankle injury in January.

Collymore believes that the Brazilian is good in patches, but claims that the level of Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane's performances have made Coutinho dispensable.

"Coutinho is a great six games a season player, when we all salute his little genius, goals and creativity and I know he's been injured but I'm just not sure Liverpool will ever be able to hang their hat on him to guarantee big performances week in week out," he told Boylesport.

"The fact Lallana and Mane have kicked on under Klopp so much more than the little Brazilian tells my intuition that if one of the Iberian giants were to tickle the Reds fancy, even having signed a bumper contract...

"I personally would sell him if the price were right and get a more dominating physical presence, like Mane in that attacking three. Controversial I know but Phil just isn't that consistent."

Coutinho scored five times in his first 11 league outings but has found the back of the net just once since returning to the side after his injury.