General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jamie Carragher: 'Quality over quantity required for Liverpool'

Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher hopes to see former club Liverpool recruit "three or four players" with the quality to spearhead a Premier League title charge next season.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 20:36 UK

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in players with the ability to force their way into the starting lineup next season, rather than filling the squad with also-rans.

The Reds have so far brought in just one new addition this summer, luring young striker Dominic Solanke to the club from Chelsea in a deal thought to be worth around £3m in compensation.

Having been linked with an array of high-calibre players, most prominently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are expected to spend big on strengthening their ranks ahead of a campaign potentially competing on four fronts.

Carragher believes that the current crop are good enough to compete at the top next season, but a few new first-team regulars must be brought in if that challenge is to be sustained over the whole nine months.

"The actual team, the XI, could go up against anyone – we saw that in the big games with some great results in those games," he told the club's official website. "But over the season, especially around Christmas and January, it was evident that the squad wasn't big enough or strong enough. That needs adding to.

"But rather than just adding players to the squad, you want to add players to the team. If you add three or four players and they go straight into the first XI, three or four of those who were playing week in, week out last season go to the bench.

"It makes the bench a lot stronger and your team a lot stronger. It's not just numbers. It's about getting the right quality that can go straight into the team."

Liverpool are also said to have shown an interest in recruiting Gelson Martins from Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
