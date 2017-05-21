May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Jamie Carragher: Middlesbrough game a "huge moment" for Liverpool

Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Sunday's meeting with Middlesbrough is the "most important fixture" Liverpool have contested in three years, according to former player Jamie Carragher.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described his former side's Premier League meeting with Middlesbrough as a 'cup final' due to the importance of what is on offer.

The Reds head into the concluding round of top-flight fixtures on Sunday knowing that victory over their already-relegated opponents will secure just a second top-four finish in eight years.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has tried his best to play down the visit of Boro, insisting that it is just another game for his charges, but Carragher has warned Liverpool that they cannot afford to squander their big chance.

"The final game is actually a final. There is no other way to describe what is the most important Premier League fixture Liverpool have contested since challenging for the title in April 2014," he told the Daily Mail.

"This is a huge moment for my old club. Liverpool have only been in the Champions League once since 2009 and that particular campaign passed in a flash, with just six group games and one solitary victory against the Bulgarian team Ludogorets.

"There was a point before then when we took Champions League qualification for granted. During Rafa Benitez's spell as manager, we would return to pre-season training confident that, even if we endured a bad run of results at some point, we would almost be guaranteed to finish in the top four."

Arsenal are the side looking to overhaul Liverpool, sitting one point further back in fifth ahead of their meeting with Everton at the same time.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
 Marko Grujic in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Agent: 'Marko Grujic will remain at Liverpool next season'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
