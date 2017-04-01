Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Emre Can predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says that the upcoming Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield will prove to be an "interesting" test.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has said that the upcoming Merseyside derby at Anfield is a "big, big game" for the club.

After a disappointing start to the calendar year, the Reds have got their hopes of a top-four finish back on track, winning three of their last five games in the Premier League to occupy the final Champions League spot.

That run has included wins over rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a draw at Manchester City on Sunday, but another tough game awaits after the international break with the visit of Everton, who have lost just once in the league since Christmas.

"It's another big, big game, and of course we want to win," Can told the Liverpool Echo.

"It's a special game for Liverpool, for the supporters, for us, and it will be a big, big fight.

"Everton have done well in the last few games but we have done good as well. It will be an interesting game."

A stoppage-time effort from Sadio Mane earned Liverpool all three points from the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in December.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
