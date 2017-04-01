Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says that the upcoming Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield will prove to be an "interesting" test.

After a disappointing start to the calendar year, the Reds have got their hopes of a top-four finish back on track, winning three of their last five games in the Premier League to occupy the final Champions League spot.

That run has included wins over rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a draw at Manchester City on Sunday, but another tough game awaits after the international break with the visit of Everton, who have lost just once in the league since Christmas.

"It's another big, big game, and of course we want to win," Can told the Liverpool Echo.

"It's a special game for Liverpool, for the supporters, for us, and it will be a big, big fight.

"Everton have done well in the last few games but we have done good as well. It will be an interesting game."

A stoppage-time effort from Sadio Mane earned Liverpool all three points from the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in December.