Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has urged his teammates to focus on winning every Premier League game from here on out following Sunday's "disappointing" defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Anfield following goals from their former striker Christian Benteke.

The result has hampered Liverpool's chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with Manchester City and Manchester United breathing down their necks.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table with four games left to play, but City and United are just two and three points adrift respectively with two games in hand.

A slight silver lining for Liverpool is that City and United play one another this Thursday, so points will be dropped by at least one of them.

"Four wins has to be the target," Can told the club's official website. "The next game is Watford and we want to win there and we will see what happens. Everyone is very disappointed because we should have won against Palace.

"You are always disappointed to lose a game but we didn't play too bad. We had patience and everything and then we were 1-0 up. We have to be clever, smarter in that position.

"We can be disappointed after the game but from Monday we have to look forward. We have got to go again and it is still in our hands. If we win the last four games, we will reach the Champions League. Some of the other top teams will play against each other and we will give it our best."

After facing Watford, the Reds will take on Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.