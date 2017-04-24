General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool's Emre Can "disappointed" with defeat but focused on winning final games

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says that the team need to focus on winning every one of their last four Premier League games to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has urged his teammates to focus on winning every Premier League game from here on out following Sunday's "disappointing" defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Anfield following goals from their former striker Christian Benteke.

The result has hampered Liverpool's chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with Manchester City and Manchester United breathing down their necks.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table with four games left to play, but City and United are just two and three points adrift respectively with two games in hand.

A slight silver lining for Liverpool is that City and United play one another this Thursday, so points will be dropped by at least one of them.

"Four wins has to be the target," Can told the club's official website. "The next game is Watford and we want to win there and we will see what happens. Everyone is very disappointed because we should have won against Palace.

"You are always disappointed to lose a game but we didn't play too bad. We had patience and everything and then we were 1-0 up. We have to be clever, smarter in that position.

"We can be disappointed after the game but from Monday we have to look forward. We have got to go again and it is still in our hands. If we win the last four games, we will reach the Champions League. Some of the other top teams will play against each other and we will give it our best."

After facing Watford, the Reds will take on Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeat
>
View our homepages for Emre Can, Jurgen Klopp, Christian Benteke, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool's Emre Can "disappointed" with defeat but focused on winning final games
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Liverpool slip up against Crystal Palace again
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Christian Benteke is outstandingly good'
Sakho defends himself over celebrationWijnaldum: 'We will fight for top-four spot'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp: 'Coutinho should have had penalty'Klopp: "We have one more month to stay positive"
Team News: Liverpool unchanged for Palace clashReport: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonPremier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Klopp: 'Liverpool now playing adult football'Klopp: Liverpool "an interesting project"
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 