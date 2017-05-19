General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Adam Lallana hails "fantastic" Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana declares Philippe Coutinho the "main man" and backs him to be decisive during Sunday's must-win season finale against Middlesbrough.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has declared teammate Philippe Coutinho as the club's "main man" following his man-of-the-match display against West Ham United last weekend.

Coutinho laid on the opening goal for Daniel Sturridge at the London Stadium before going on to score two of his own as Liverpool thrashed the Hammers 4-0 to move to within one win of a top-four finish.

Liverpool will look to seal Champions League qualification at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday, and Lallana believes that Coutinho could be key once again in unlocking the visitors' defence.

"Philippe is a massive player for us. In big moments in big games you turn to your main man and he was pivotal for us. His ball through to Daniel for the first goal unlocked the door and then two moments of brilliance with his finishing assured us the three points. He's been fantastic this season," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"Middlesbrough at home is a different challenge. In this type of game we've struggled to find the key to unlock teams at times.

"The reins are off them. Does that mean they are going to play with a bit of freedom or are they going to sit in? We need to adapt to however they play but more importantly we need to back ourselves to deliver."

Liverpool have finished in the top four of the Premier League table just once in the past seven years.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Lallana: 'Liverpool thrive under pressure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?
Adam Lallana hails "fantastic" CoutinhoLallana: 'Liverpool thrive under pressure'Mignolet: 'Liverpool can cope with demands'Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordPreview: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Klopp: 'CL football not imperative'Klopp earmarks Gerrard as his successorKlopp still unsure on Firmino fitnessKlopp: 'Boro game no different to others'Allardyce to delay decision over Sakho bid
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 