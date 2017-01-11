Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-0
Liverpool
Redmond (20')
Tadic (65'), Rodriguez (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Loris Karius "confident" of reaching EFL Cup final

Loris Karius makes a save during the EFL Cup semi-final between Southampton and Liverpool on January 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius remains "confident" of his side's chances of reaching the EFL Cup final despite losing 1-0 to Southampton in the first leg of their semi.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 15:49 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has insisted that he is still "confident" of his side's chances of reaching the EFL Cup final this season.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final against Southampton on Wednesday night and will need to overturn that deficit in the return fixture at Anfield if they are to reach Wembley for a second consecutive season.

Karius was one of few players to shine for Liverpool as he kept his side in the tie with a string of saves, but he believes that the team will be a lot more threatening in the final third when they are at home.

"We didn't create that many chances. In the last game in the league against them, it ended 0-0 but we had a lot more clear chances that we missed. This time we didn't really get through - they defended really well and had some counter-attacks that really hurt us. One-nil is not the result we were aiming for, but there's still everything in it for the second leg," he told the club's official website.

"As I said, it's not the ideal result, but we're still confident we can turn it around. With our fans, we will make it as difficult as we can for them. If we could score an early goal, that would be good. We'll see how the game goes, but it's going to be really tough for them.

"I wish I could have kept the other one out as well when they scored. I tried to be there when the team needed me, but of course all in all we're really disappointed. We came here to win the first game, but now (the result) makes life a little more difficult. We're still confident we can turn it around."

The return leg will take place on Wednesday, January 25.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
>
View our homepages for Loris Karius, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip return to Liverpool training
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
Jonathan Tah plays down Liverpool talkKarius "confident" of reaching WembleyMilner: 'Great to have Coutinho back'Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekendPuel hails "very good" Saints performance
Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool playersNathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first legTeam News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineJuventus interested in Emre Can?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'No change in Jose Fonte situation'
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Result: Southampton edge out Liverpool in first leg of EFL Cup semi-final
Karius "confident" of reaching WembleyPuel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool playersNathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Team News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool line
Report: West Ham make move for Jose FonteKlopp praises Lallana for 'leaving comfort zone'Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-finalLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version