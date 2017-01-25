Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp concedes that Southampton deserved their League Cup victory over the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Southampton deserved their 2-0 aggregate victory over his side in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The Reds boss conceded that his team were second best across the two legs but bemoaned some of the referee's decisions during the return leg.

"They won both games, they deserved it. We did really well, we cannot create more chances than we did in the second half, we were dominant. It is difficult because you have to take risks but too many risks plays to their strengths," he told reporters.

"We had big chances and no luck. A lucky save, a good save but a lucky save. The ref didn't see the handball of Long and it doesn't help in a game like this. We had seven good chances. You have to score, and we didn't do so we lost. I'm fine with the performance but not the result.

"If we could hear a referee's whistle it would be nice. I don't know how many times that has happened this season. Against Manchester United we had a clear offside goal [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], nobody says anything. Tonight a penalty, nobody says anything."

Southampton sealed their place at Wembley with a 1-0 win in the second leg courtesy of Shane Long's stoppage-time effort.