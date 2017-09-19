Sep 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp confirms Danny Ward start

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms that third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward will start Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Leicester City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward will start Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ward, 24, impressed during a loan spell at Huddersfield Town last season, but the stopper has not featured this term due to Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both being ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Klopp, however, has confirmed that Ward will be given the chance to impress in the League Cup.

"I'm not sure the world is ready for such a crazy decision, a third goalkeeper in one season! Danny Ward will play tomorrow," Klopp told reporters.

Ward's two previous first-team appearances for Liverpool came during the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, although the three-time Wales international made 43 Championship appearances for Huddersfield last term.

Football pundit Alan Shearer attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards at ExCeL on December 16, 2012
Read Next:
Shearer: 'Liverpool no better under Klopp'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Danny Ward, Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho breaks silence on Barcelona interest
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Liverpool 'eye Federico Chiesa'Klopp: 'We are concentrating on ourselves'Jurgen Klopp confirms Danny Ward startShearer: 'Liverpool no better under Klopp'Danny Ings in line for Liverpool return
Pellegrino 'wanted to sell Van Dijk'Wenger demands response from ArsenalKlopp explains Coutinho substitutionDyche: 'We got the game plan right'Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 