Jurgen Klopp confirms Danny Ward start

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward will start Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ward, 24, impressed during a loan spell at Huddersfield Town last season, but the stopper has not featured this term due to Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both being ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Klopp, however, has confirmed that Ward will be given the chance to impress in the League Cup.

"I'm not sure the world is ready for such a crazy decision, a third goalkeeper in one season! Danny Ward will play tomorrow," Klopp told reporters.

Ward's two previous first-team appearances for Liverpool came during the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, although the three-time Wales international made 43 Championship appearances for Huddersfield last term.