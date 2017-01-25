Jan 25, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-1
Southampton
FT(HT: 0-0)
Long (91')

Southampton captain Steven Davis hails 'huge' win over Liverpool

Steven Davis of Southampton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton captain Steven Davis reacts to his side's victory over Liverpool in the semi-finals of the League Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Southampton captain Steven Davis has hailed his side's 2-0 aggregate win over Liverpool in the semi-finals of the League Cup as a "huge" result for the club.

The midfielder went on to say that he hopes to make history with the Saints in the final at Wembley Stadium.

"It's huge, we have progressed every year since I've been here but I've been waiting for a chance to get to a final," he told reporters.

"In the first leg we should have been further ahead. We have the opportunity to go and create some history."

Southampton edged the second leg at Anfield 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Shane Long, with Nathan Redmond scoring the only goal in the first leg.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version