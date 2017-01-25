Southampton captain Steven Davis reacts to his side's victory over Liverpool in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Southampton captain Steven Davis has hailed his side's 2-0 aggregate win over Liverpool in the semi-finals of the League Cup as a "huge" result for the club.

The midfielder went on to say that he hopes to make history with the Saints in the final at Wembley Stadium.

"It's huge, we have progressed every year since I've been here but I've been waiting for a chance to get to a final," he told reporters.

"In the first leg we should have been further ahead. We have the opportunity to go and create some history."

Southampton edged the second leg at Anfield 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Shane Long, with Nathan Redmond scoring the only goal in the first leg.