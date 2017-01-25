Southampton boss Claude Puel speaks of his ambition to lift the League Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has expressed his desire to lift the League Cup after a 2-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool fired his side into the final.

Shane Long's stoppage-time winner in the second leg confirmed the Saints' place at Wembley and the Frenchman was adamant that his side are not there simply to make up the numbers.

"It is fantastic for all the squad and a good reward for their hard work. It was difficult to find this opportunity to play a final at Wembley," he told reporters. "In the two legs we deserved the win. We were fantastic in the first leg at home and tonight we had chances in the first half.

"In the second half it was difficult but now we go to Wembley, not just to participate but to win this cup. I have been there once, just to watch France beat England."

The Saints took a one-goal lead to Anfield, having edged out the Reds 1-0 in the first leg through Nathan Redmond's strike.