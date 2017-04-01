Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Daniel Sturridge returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be available for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton having returned to first-team training after almost two months out.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has returned to first-team training ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for almost two months with a virus and a hip injury, missing out on the team's warm-weather training camps to La Manga and Tenerife as a result.

However, Sturridge was pictured back in training on Thursday, raising hopes that he could be available for Saturday's visit of local rivals Everton to Anfield.

Sturridge has been limited to just five Premier League starts all season, but could be an option for manager Jurgen Klopp should Roberto Firmino or Philippe Coutinho be suffering from fatigue following their travels with Brazil during the international break.

Captain Jordan Henderson is less likely to feature, though, as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since February 11.

Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Read Next:
Dahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?
>
View our homepages for Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Daniel Sturridge returns to Liverpool training
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Dortmund confirm agreement to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud
Liverpool 'renew Lovren contract talks'Dahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?Marseille take interest in Liverpool stopper?Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Adam Lallana to miss next four weeks?
Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamFirmino to start despite missing trainingNeymar reiterates desire to see Coutinho at BarcaSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Rush backs Liverpool for top-four spot
> Liverpool Homepage
More Everton News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Daniel Sturridge returns to Liverpool training
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman reluctant to sell wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Yannick Bolasie hints Romelu Lukaku has made a decision over Everton future
Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'Funes Mori could miss rest of seasonKoeman hails "fantastic" work of PochettinoFunes Mori injury doubt for Merseyside derbyEverton interested in MLS striker?
Everton interested in Las Palmas defender?Jagielka: 'Coleman injury can motivate us'Southgate: 'Barkley has England future'FIFA to pay Coleman's wages during absenceRush backs Liverpool for top-four spot
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 