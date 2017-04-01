Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be available for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton having returned to first-team training after almost two months out.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for almost two months with a virus and a hip injury, missing out on the team's warm-weather training camps to La Manga and Tenerife as a result.

However, Sturridge was pictured back in training on Thursday, raising hopes that he could be available for Saturday's visit of local rivals Everton to Anfield.

Sturridge has been limited to just five Premier League starts all season, but could be an option for manager Jurgen Klopp should Roberto Firmino or Philippe Coutinho be suffering from fatigue following their travels with Brazil during the international break.

Captain Jordan Henderson is less likely to feature, though, as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since February 11.