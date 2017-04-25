Liverpool's Kevin Stewart 'undergoes hernia operation'

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart will reportedly miss the season run-in after undergoing surgery.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart could miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a hernia operation, according to a report.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is likely to be sidelined for the Reds' final four matches following the surgery, ESPN claims.

Stewart has not featured for the Liverpool first team since January, but has been turning out for the club's Under-23s to maintain his fitness.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract last November, but faces an uncertain future at Anfield, having been frozen out of late.

Previous reports suggest that Liverpool could allow the midfielder to leave in the summer for a fee of around £10m.

