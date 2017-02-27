Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out of Leicester City clash due to foot injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson runs with the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly ruled out of tonight's Premier League clash against Leicester City after injuring his foot in training.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 12:19 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will reportedly miss tonight's Premier League match against Leicester City due to a foot injury.

More to follow.

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Read Next:
Mignolet: 'Every player considers China'
>
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Chris Smalling taunts Liverpool after Manchester United win EFL Cup
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp rubbishes suggestions players can get managers sacked
 Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool players have discussed China move'
Coutinho: 'Reds must focus against Foxes'Klopp: 'Two-week break not a problem'Klopp: 'Ings aiming for pre-season return'Preview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolOrigi determined to earn starting place
Lovren, Sturridge close to Liverpool returnsKlopp expecting "best" Leicester CityCoutinho delighted to win Brazil awardKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 