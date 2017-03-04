Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Arsenal
 

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson ruled out of Arsenal clash

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is ruled out of his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday evening.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Jordan Henderson will be absent from his squad for the game with Arsenal.

At the start of the week, it was revealed that the club captain had sustained a bruised foot during training and was not in contention to face Leicester City on Monday night.

Klopp would have hoped that the midfielder would recover in time for the crucial Premier League fixture at Anfield, but he revealed on Friday afternoon that the contest had come "too soon" for the 26-year-old.

However, Klopp said that centre-back Dejan Lovren - who did not feature throughout February - may return to the squad after nearing full fitness.

Liverpool head into the game one point adrift of the fourth-place Gunners.

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
