Roberto Firmino reportedly took no part in Wednesday's training session, putting him in doubt for Sunday's Premier League match against Middlesbrough.
The Brazilian is a doubt for the match, which Jurgen Klopp's men need to win in order to secure a top-four place and Champions League football for next season.

Firmino missed last Sunday's 4-0 rout over West Ham United after he picked up a knock against Southampton the previous week.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Firmino was not included in the group of players that trained at Melwood today, but will continue receiving treatment in the hope of being fit for the showdown.

If the attacker fails to make it, Daniel Sturridge could earn a second consecutive start following his goalscoring performance against the Hammers.

