Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne to miss 'significant period'

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Liverpool announce that Nathaniel Clyne faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back injury.
Liverpool have announced that Nathaniel Clyne faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back injury.

On Monday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the decision to leave Clyne out of the club's Champions League squad with the issue having kept the right-back on the sidelines since a pre-season friendly with Tranmere Rovers.

It had initially been thought that Clyne would return in the near future, but Klopp has suggested that the England international may be missing until the start of 2018.

The 50-year-old told the club's official website: "Nathaniel is working hard on his rehab and we have kept a close eye on his progress, but the reality is we are looking at some time still before he is back and available for selection. I am told it will be longer than just a couple of weeks, so we will continue to monitor and assess.

"It is pretty certain he'll not be available for the majority of the Champions League group matches. If we are fortunate enough to still be in UEFA competition in the New Year he could be added to the squad then.

"The medical guys are pleased with how he is responding and Nathaniel has shown a really strong attitude, given he is not someone who is used to being out injured."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are currently being used in Clyne's place in defence.

