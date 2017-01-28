Jan 28, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana both doubtful for Liverpool's FA Cup clash

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both doubtful for his side's FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 17:48 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will wait for a fitness update on Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana before selecting his team for the FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Clyne has struggled with a rib injury over the last two weeks, while Lallana required stitches in a cut sustained in the EFL Cup defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night.

However, while admitting that he will make alterations for the game at Anfield, Klopp has suggested that he will give the duo every chance of featuring in the last-32 fixture.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "We had a few knocks after the game. We will have to wait a little bit, there are a few changes we have to make.

"Lallana got a cut, he needed stitches. We have to see how Clyne is, we rested him in the last game."

Liverpool head into the game with just one victory from seven matches during 2017.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp prepared for Wolves' style of play
>
View our homepages for Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prepared for Wolves' style of play
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (0-2 aggregate) - as it happened
 Shane Long celebrates scoring with Josh Sims during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Result: Southampton hold firm against Liverpool to book Wembley spot
Liverpool pair doubtful for FA Cup clashJoe Gomez to sign new Liverpool deal?Liverpool keep tabs on Real Betis' Durmisi?Gerrard "nervous" ahead of Liverpool coaching roleOwen: 'Liverpool should keep Sturridge'
Verheijen hits out at Klopp's methods againCarragher fears Liverpool will crumbleJurgen Klopp: 'Saints deserved to win'Claude Puel targets Wembley victoryDavis hails 'huge' win over Liverpool
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version