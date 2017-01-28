Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both doubtful for his side's FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will wait for a fitness update on Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana before selecting his team for the FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Clyne has struggled with a rib injury over the last two weeks, while Lallana required stitches in a cut sustained in the EFL Cup defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night.

However, while admitting that he will make alterations for the game at Anfield, Klopp has suggested that he will give the duo every chance of featuring in the last-32 fixture.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "We had a few knocks after the game. We will have to wait a little bit, there are a few changes we have to make.

"Lallana got a cut, he needed stitches. We have to see how Clyne is, we rested him in the last game."

Liverpool head into the game with just one victory from seven matches during 2017.