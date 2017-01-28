Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he takes responsibility for the club's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side played "very bad" during their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round.

First-half goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann proved decisive as the Championship side inflicted the third successive home defeat on Liverpool.

Klopp made alterations for the game at Anfield and after a dismal performance, he has accepted the blame for their exit from the competition.

The 49-year-old told BT Sport: "We were very bad. We started badly and it didn't really get better. Everyone saw it. There are not a lot of good things to say about this game. It's difficult to explain.

"The start immediately gave them confidence, we obviously weren't ready. We had the ball, gave it away, then a foul, a free-kick, the goal happened and then we tried but not well enough. In the second half it was better, but really it was not possible to be worse. I've not got a lot more to say.

"I am responsible for the line-up. I am not allowed to blame a single player. Of course you see them and you learn a lot about them in situations like this too, but I am responsible."

Liverpool have now won just one of their eight games in all competitions since the start of the year.