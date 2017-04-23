Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists that his side will not give up on their bid to finish in the top four after their home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Reds' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered a blow on Sunday as Crystal Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield, with former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke getting both goals.

The result effectively takes the top-four race out of Liverpool's hands, but Wijnaldum vowed to keep fighting until the end of the season.

"(As long as) There's a chance to qualify for the Champions League, we have to believe in it," he told the club's official website.

"If you don't believe you can reach it, it's already done. We must have the confidence and stick together, helping each other out in moments like this.

"We will fight for the Champions League spot. That's the only thing we can do now. We can't change this game any more, so we have to look forward."

Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League just once in the past seven seasons.