Jurgen Klopp: 'No easy Champions League draw'

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that his team will not underestimate their Champions League group-stage opponents.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his team will not underestimate their Champions League group-stage opponents despite being handed a favourable draw on Thursday night.

Drawn into Group E, Liverpool will face Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in the group stage of the competition.

The Reds could have been named in the same section as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, but despite the favourable draw on paper, Klopp has insisted that his team will not be taking the group lightly.

"The draw was exciting - to be part of it is obviously really special. We watched with a few of the lads together," Klopp told reporters. "There are groups with Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus and Real Madrid, and not to get them is of course more good than bad. But I don't think that after this long way we should think about the opponents. We have to go and prepare.

"With Sevilla, there is an open bill, I would say. But we all know how good they are in European competition. Moscow is a long trip. And Maribor, in this moment you don't know a lot about them; a lot of people would underestimate them, we will not.

"So we don't think about the opponent, we just think about the competition. We'll analyse and take everything seriously - we want to go as far as possible.

"But it's the Champions League, so that means they all earn our 100% respect, how we earn 100% respect from them. That's what we will show and hopefully we have a few really good games, which we 100% need."

Liverpool booked their spot in the group stage of the competition after recording a 6-3 aggregate win over Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the playoff round.

Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Read Next:
Can: 'Big teams will want to avoid us'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim (6-3 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'
Klopp: 'No easy Champions League draw'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundCan: 'Big teams will want to avoid us'Coutinho 'to ramp up Liverpool exit plans'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace Willian
Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer boostKlopp proud of "amazing" LiverpoolKlopp: "I have told the boys to party"Henderson hails "brilliant night"Result: Liverpool book spot in CL group stages
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 