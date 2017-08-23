Aug 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-2
Hoffenheim
Can (10', 21'), Salah (18'), Firmino (63')
Henderson (45')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Uth (28'), Wagner (79')
Geiger (30'), Kaderabek (37'), Vogt (51'), Hubner (92')

Jurgen Klopp: 'I have told the Liverpool players to party'

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool players to "party" after reaching the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday night with victory over Hoffenheim.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 22:33 UK

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to "party" after reaching the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds sealed a 4-2 win over Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim at Anfield in the second leg of their playoff for a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Liverpool's result means that they have returned to the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Klopp told BT Sport after the game: "We wanted a fast start and fulfilled our dream. It was fantastic.

"Playing Hoffenheim was the most difficult draw, alongside Napoli, we had two unbelievably hard games. We learned from the first game and adapted to a little change when they changed from five at the back to four at the back.

"We are really excited about the group stage, whoever we get. There will be a few nice and difficult opponents but no-one with this atmosphere wants to get us. I'm really looking forward to the draw. Now I've told the boys to party. Enjoy it!"

Klopp has overseen seven European games - including qualifiers - as Liverpool manager at Anfield, with the Reds winning each of the last six.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on December 2, 2014
Read Next:
Henderson hails "brilliant night"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Barcelona 'told Philippe Coutinho to threaten Liverpool with strike'
Klopp proud of "amazing" LiverpoolKlopp: "I have told the boys to party"Henderson hails "brilliant night"Result: Liverpool book spot in CL group stagesLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim - as it happened
Team News: Liverpool unchanged from first legArsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Liverpool eye Schalke's Howedes?Liverpool agree deal for Mateo Kovacic?Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bid
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 