Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has described Monday night's 1-0 win over Watford as a "very big step" towards clinching Champions League football next season.

Having seen the three teams directly below them in the table all drop points on Sunday, Liverpool arrived at Vicarage Road knowing that victory would take the top-four race back into their own hands.

Can's stunning overhead kick was enough for the Reds to do that, and the German is now eyeing victories from their final three games to ensure a return to the top-tier European competition next term.

"It was a very, very big step. I think if we perform in the last three games how we can perform then we will win games and we will play in the Champions League. Our target is to play in the Champions League because with the quality of players that we have here and with a club like Liverpool, your target has to be to play in the Champions League. We will give our best," he told the club's official website.

"Of course, we knew before the game what happened [on Sunday], with the other results, and it was a big, big step for us. I didn't think too much, to be honest.

"The ball came, a great ball from Lucas, and I just did it and I was happy the ball went in. I couldn't do anything else there, because the ball was a little bit behind and I couldn't head it. I didn't think too much and then I scored and I think I will never score a goal like that again. It was a special goal but I'm very happy that we got the three points."

Liverpool face Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their final three games of the campaign.