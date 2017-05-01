May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,959
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69'), Success (95')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Emre Can hails "very big step" towards Champions League

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can describes his side's 1-0 win over Watford as a "very big step" towards securing Champions League football next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has described Monday night's 1-0 win over Watford as a "very big step" towards clinching Champions League football next season.

Having seen the three teams directly below them in the table all drop points on Sunday, Liverpool arrived at Vicarage Road knowing that victory would take the top-four race back into their own hands.

Can's stunning overhead kick was enough for the Reds to do that, and the German is now eyeing victories from their final three games to ensure a return to the top-tier European competition next term.

"It was a very, very big step. I think if we perform in the last three games how we can perform then we will win games and we will play in the Champions League. Our target is to play in the Champions League because with the quality of players that we have here and with a club like Liverpool, your target has to be to play in the Champions League. We will give our best," he told the club's official website.

"Of course, we knew before the game what happened [on Sunday], with the other results, and it was a big, big step for us. I didn't think too much, to be honest.

"The ball came, a great ball from Lucas, and I just did it and I was happy the ball went in. I couldn't do anything else there, because the ball was a little bit behind and I couldn't head it. I didn't think too much and then I scored and I think I will never score a goal like that again. It was a special goal but I'm very happy that we got the three points."

Liverpool face Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their final three games of the campaign.

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Can playing through pain barrier'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool 'resigned to losing Philippe Coutinho this summer'
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes Philippe Coutinho injury "not too serious"
Mariappa: 'Watford deserved a draw'Can hails "big step" towards top fourKlopp: 'Can playing through pain barrier'Mazzarri: 'Watford unlucky against Liverpool'Klopp: 'Liverpool must stay focused'
Lallana describes game time as "bonus"Emre Can: "Best goal I've ever scored"Klopp "feels really good" following triumphHenderson delighted with 'big three points'Result: Can stunner earns Liverpool win over Watford
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 