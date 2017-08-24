Emre Can believes that Liverpool's performance against Hoffenheim is enough to have Europe's big boys running scared ahead of the Champions League draw.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that none of the top seeds will want to face his side in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Reds booked their place in UEFA's elite club competition for just the second time in eight years with a 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim.

Liverpool face the prospect of being in a so-called 'group of death', as they are in pot three for Thursday evening's draw, but Can - who scored twice in the two-legged playoff - claims that his side do not fear facing anybody.

"The big teams will want to avoid Liverpool," The Telegraph quotes him as saying. "Everyone knows we are a very strong side. They will have seen what we did against Hoffenheim. "I don't have any preference. We know that we will play against big teams but I don't care who we get."

Liverpool last qualified for the Champions League in 2014 when crashing out in the group stage.