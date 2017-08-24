Emre Can: 'Big teams will want to avoid Liverpool in Champions League draw'

Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Emre Can believes that Liverpool's performance against Hoffenheim is enough to have Europe's big boys running scared ahead of the Champions League draw.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that none of the top seeds will want to face his side in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Reds booked their place in UEFA's elite club competition for just the second time in eight years with a 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim.

Liverpool face the prospect of being in a so-called 'group of death', as they are in pot three for Thursday evening's draw, but Can - who scored twice in the two-legged playoff - claims that his side do not fear facing anybody.

"The big teams will want to avoid Liverpool," The Telegraph quotes him as saying. "Everyone knows we are a very strong side. They will have seen what we did against Hoffenheim. "I don't have any preference. We know that we will play against big teams but I don't care who we get."

Liverpool last qualified for the Champions League in 2014 when crashing out in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp proud of "amazing" Liverpool
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim (6-3 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'
 Liverpool midfielder Emre Can celebrates scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Result: Liverpool advance to Champions League group stages
Can: 'Big teams will want to avoid us'Coutinho 'to ramp up Liverpool exit plans'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianKlopp reveals Liverpool transfer boostUnited host Burton in EFL Cup
Klopp proud of "amazing" LiverpoolKlopp: "I have told the boys to party"Henderson hails "brilliant night"Team News: Liverpool unchanged from first legArsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 