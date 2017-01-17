Good evening and welcome to our live text coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between non-league Lincoln City and Ipswich Town .

9.05pm McCarthy needs to get more out of his players in the second half. Lincoln will fancy their chances after the way the first period went but I think the opening goal could be pivotal tonight. If it goes the way of Ipswich, the Imps could rue those missed chances.

9.02pm There are a number of other FA Cup replays going on this evening. Here's the latest from around the grounds: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Sutton

Barnsley 1-1 Blackpool

Burnley 1-0 Sunderland

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City

Crystal Palace 0-0 Bolton

9.00pm No doubt Mick McCarthy will have a few choice words for his players in the dressing room after they were bossed by National League opposition. They've lacked cohesion across the park tonight.

8.56pm Theo Robinson , Luke Waterfall and Luke Woodyard have all come close for Ipswich, who are only still in this thanks to the form of their goalkeeper Gerken and defender Paul Digby.

8.54pm It's goalless at the break and Lincoln might just be disappointed by that scoreline given the chances they've created. They been superior on and off the ball tonight - you wouldn't think there are so many league places between these two teams.

45 min HALF TIME: Lincoln City 0-0 Ipswich Town

44 min GREAT SAVE! Gerken pulls off a brilliant reaction save to deny Waterfall at close range! Rhead's knockdown falls kindly for the Lincoln skipper inside the penalty area but he can't find a way past the Tractor Boys keeper. The Imps are denied a stonewall corner as the ball bobbles behind.

40 min We have our first corner of the game as Chambers put the ball behind under pressure from Hawkridge, but Lincoln fail to make anything of it. They've got Ipswich on the ropes at the moment and are looking the more likely to break the deadlock.

36 min 📸 PICTURE | Paul Digby in the heart of the action for #itfc during the first-half, as he comes into the side in place of Adam Webster. pic.twitter.com/SkCxiAMN3H — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) January 17, 2017

Here's that excellent interception from Digby earlier, a challenge which could well turn out to be decisive in this FA Cup tie:

32 min Possession has been an even 50-50 split but it's Lincoln who have created more chances. They look more up for this one than Ipswich and are playing with fervour - their movement off the ball has also been superior.

28 min CLOSE! Lincoln are asking all of the questions at the moment and have just come close through a Woodyard header. The midfielder nodded just wide from the centre of the box following good work from Robinson, whose delivery was flawless.

26 min That Robinson chance has really got the crowd of just under 10,000 fired up. You have to say that was a let-off for Ipswich, who are only level pegging thanks to Digby's quick thinking.

23 min CHANCE! The ball finds its way to The ball finds its way to Theo Robinson inside the box, who makes space for himself with a deft turn and shoots. Fortunately for Ipswich, Digby is there to make a vital block and keep the scoreline at 0-0!

22 min 📸 PICTURE | The teams both engage in a minute's applause for the late, great Graham Taylor #itfc @LincolnCity_FC pic.twitter.com/p1gQaIDHtG — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) January 17, 2017

Here are the scenes as the entire stadium held a minute's applause for the late Graham Taylor. A poignant moment indeed:

19 min There's a scramble in and around the Lincoln penalty area as Ipswich throw numbers forward for an attack. The home side's defending is haphazard but Farman races off his line and snuffs out the danger before the opposition can capitalise.

16 min Neither of these teams have managed to make their mark on this cup tie yet, but their both vying for control of it. We've seen attacking intent at either end of the park, but only one shot on target so far.

13 min Lincoln are clearly wary of Lawrence, and with good reason following his brace at Portman Road. The Imps' skipper Luke Waterfall appears to have been given the task of man-marking the striker and he's just conceded a foul for carrying out his duties overzealously.

11 min CHANCE! Tom Lawrence , who found the net twice in the original fixture, runs at the Lincoln defence and pulls the trigger, forcing Farman to get down quickly and smother the shot. The visitors have claimed the only attempt on target so far.

9 min The first shot on goal goes Lincoln's way but it's nowhere near the target. Arnold latches onto a loose ball and shoots on the half-volley but his effort sails over Gerken's crossbar.

6 min It's been a nervy start from Ipswich. They give Arnold too much space and allow him to get in on the right flank once again. He plays what was almost a dangerous ball into the penalty area but Chambers intercepts before Gerken clears his lines.

4 min Now it's Ipswich's turn to break long the right, with Emmanuel whipping a cross into the box towards the head of Douglas, but it's too high for his teammate to reach and goes out for a throw to the hosts.

2 min Lincoln look to cook something up along the right channel as wing-back Bradley Wood makes it as far as the byline, but Chambers doesn't give him an inch, shepherding the ball out for an Ipswich goalkick.

1 min KICKOFF! The match gets underway following a minute of applause for the late, great Graham Taylor. Lincoln will kick from left to right in the first half - the packed-out Sincil Bank is absolutely rocking!

8.00pm Just five minutes to go until until kickoff. Can Ipswich Town overcome the National League leaders at the second time of asking? Stay tuned to find out...

7.55pm To give you an idea of what is at stake here - the winners of this tie will earn £67,500 in prize money, which is like a few million in National League terms and take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

7.52pm Ipswich head into this replay off the back of a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, while Lincoln went one better in the fourth tier by defeating Guiseley 3-1. However, the league form guide is often irrelevant in these fixtures.

7.49pm Looking forward to watching @Official_ITFC on the box tonight. Nice to see @LincolnCity_FC doing so well as well @MattAlexander81 👍🏻 — Paul Anderson (@P18NDO) January 17, 2017

Northampton Town's Paul Anderson is looking forward to this one, and so are we. You can't beat a good FA Cup tie:

7.46pm Ipswich got the double over today's opponents in that season, winning 3-1 at home and 4-1 away. I couldn't tell you who scored in either of those fixtures as the records I have access to aren't that detailed - but it's a good omen for the Tractor Boys nonetheless.

7.44pm This is a tough one to call as history gives us no clues about what to expect. Prior that the 2-2 draw in the original fixture, these two sides have not met in a competitive fixture since 1961!

7.41pm PREDICTION: Those who underestimate Lincoln do so at their peril, but I think Ipswich, with their key players returning, will edge this one tonight. I'm going for a 2-1 win to the visitors without the need for extra time.

7.38pm As Mick points out, he has a more experienced Ipswich at his disposal tonight, with skipper Luke Chambers and vice captain Cole Skuse back in action. With this in mind, they have to be the favourites tonight despite Lincoln having home advantage.

7.36pm MICK MCCARTHY: "They're flying, they brought 5,000 fans and were up for it. It's easy when you're that team to be up for it, I've been there. Everybody says it should be just as easy for us, but it's not, and I don't know why. Sometimes you just have to be hard-nose, brutally professional and deal with it, and we weren't. We will be a bit more experienced, so I would hope for a much better performance and for us to win." "They're flying, they brought 5,000 fans and were up for it. It's easy when you're that team to be up for it, I've been there. Everybody says it should be just as easy for us, but it's not, and I don't know why. Sometimes you just have to be hard-nose, brutally professional and deal with it, and we weren't. We will be a bit more experienced, so I would hope for a much better performance and for us to win." © SilverHub

7.33pm LINCOLN BOSS DANNY COWLEY: "There's no doubt we are going to see a better version of Ipswich, you will see a more focused Ipswich. To have this nationwide exposure is great for everybody. We are in front of the cameras, it will be a great night for the club and we want to make the most of it." (via BBC Sport)

7.33pm Pre-match quotes from both camps coming up...

7.29pm A quick glance at the season stats for goals score also gives Ipswich reason to be fearful - Lincoln have netted a whopping 55 times in the National League this team, compared to the visitors' 28 in the second tier.

7.27pm There may be several divisions separating these two teams, but the stats suggest that Lincoln are the team to beat tonight. The Imps have lost just once in their last 21 matches in all competitions, while the Tractor Boys have four wins in 10.

7.22pm There is a poignant tribute to former Lincoln player and manager Graham Taylor in tonight's programme, this being their first game since his passing. Taylor played more than 150 games for the Imps before retiring in 1972 and led them to the old Fourth Division title as coach several seasons later. Rest in peace, Graham.

7.19pm The National League's top team Lincoln proved they are no pushovers at Portman Road, twice leading against a strong Ipswich side through a pair of Theo Robinson strikes before Tom Lawrence salvaged a replay for the Tractor Boys. That draw must have ultimately felt like a defeat for the Imps, but not doubt they would have taken it before kickoff.

7.18pm Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has made five changes to his side in a bid to avoid a potential upset, recalling Gerken, Digby, Douglas, Ward and Best.

7.14pm The big news for Lincoln fans is the return of two key players to their first XI - with captain Luke Waterfall and top-scorer Matt Rhead returning to the fold - but my player to watch this evening is defensive powerhouse Sean Raggett, a towering England C international who has been tipped for the big time.

7.06pm Here comes the team news...