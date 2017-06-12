A winding-up petition against Leyton Orient is dismissed at a High Court hearing in London.

Leyton Orient have avoided being wound up in the High Court after creditors were paid in full.

The East London club owed money to four creditors on the petition, having resolved unpaid taxes with HM Revenue & Customs.

Owner Francesco Becchetti was given until Monday to pay off debts or sell the club following a previous High Court hearing in March.

At the Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London, Registrar Sally Barber was told on Monday that the club's debts had been paid, and she dismissed all bids to have the club wound up.

Outside the High Court, fans could be heard protesting against Becchetti, who took over the club from Barry Hearn shortly after they lost the League One playoff final in 2014.

Orient were relegated to non-league football this season, ending their 112-year stay in the Football League.