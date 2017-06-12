Crowd generic

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient winding-up petition dismissed at High Court

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
A winding-up petition against Leyton Orient is dismissed at a High Court hearing in London.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 12:11 UK

Leyton Orient have avoided being wound up in the High Court after creditors were paid in full.

The East London club owed money to four creditors on the petition, having resolved unpaid taxes with HM Revenue & Customs.

Owner Francesco Becchetti was given until Monday to pay off debts or sell the club following a previous High Court hearing in March.

At the Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London, Registrar Sally Barber was told on Monday that the club's debts had been paid, and she dismissed all bids to have the club wound up.

Outside the High Court, fans could be heard protesting against Becchetti, who took over the club from Barry Hearn shortly after they lost the League One playoff final in 2014.

Orient were relegated to non-league football this season, ending their 112-year stay in the Football League.

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Read Next:
Orient game finishes after "abandonment"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Francesco Becchetti, Barry Hearn, Sally Barber, Football
Your Comments
More Leyton Orient News
A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient winding-up petition dismissed at High Court
 A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
Leyton Orient fans cleared to attend Blackpool match
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient, Colchester United fixture finishes after "abandonment"
Leyton Orient say wages "paid in full"EFL responds to Leyton Orient off-field woesPlymouth, Portsmouth promoted to League OneEFL 'asks Orient fans trust to pay medical bills'Webb quits Leyton Orient after two months
Leyton Orient face winding-up orderOrient skipper banned for ball-boy shovePlymouth want FA action on Orient captainLeyton Orient name Danny Webb as new bossCavasin sacked by Leyton Orient
> Leyton Orient Homepage



Tables
 