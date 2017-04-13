Crowd generic

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that the EFL has asked the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust to pay for the beleaguered club's medical costs for their remaining games in League Two this season.
Thursday, April 13, 2017

The English Football League has reportedly asked the Leyton Orient Fans Trust to pay for the club's medical costs for their remaining games in League Two this season.

Orient are on the brink of relegation from the fourth tier of English football, with just 32 points from 41 games, a minus 34 goal difference and sitting 10 points from safety.

In addition, the O's are struggling financially as they face a winding-up petition from HMRC and with their players not paid by the club for March.

According to the Epping Forest Guardian, LOFT has been asked to step in with no guarantee that funds would be available to pay for medical services in Orient's final five games of the campaign.

The report goes on to say that the EFL would normally be expected to make up the shortfall in the circumstances, and that LOFT will not pay the bill as it was never in the Regeneration Fund mandate.

Orient will be relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history on Friday if they are beaten at Luton Town and both Hartlepool United and Cheltenham Town win their games.

A general view of Home Park ahead of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy second round match between Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town at Home Park on October 7, 2014
 A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
Danny Webb quits Leyton Orient after two months
 A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
Leyton Orient face winding-up order
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth412461161421978
3Portsmouth412281166363074
4Luton TownLuton411715958372166
5Stevenage41205166556965
6Exeter CityExeter411881565491662
7Carlisle UnitedCarlisle411614115960-162
8Blackpool4115151162441860
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge41179155345860
10Colchester UnitedColchester41179156054660
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe411611145250259
12Accrington StanleyAccrington411513135451358
13Mansfield TownMansfield411513134946358
14Grimsby Town411510165054-455
15Notts County41157194867-1952
16Barnet411215145055-551
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe411212174859-1148
18Crawley TownCrawley41139194863-1548
19Morecambe41138204865-1747
20Yeovil TownYeovil411016154356-1346
21Cheltenham TownCheltenham411013184559-1443
22Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool411012195068-1842
23Newport County41912204564-1939
24Leyton Orient4195274175-3432
