A report claims that the EFL has asked the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust to pay for the beleaguered club's medical costs for their remaining games in League Two this season.

Orient are on the brink of relegation from the fourth tier of English football, with just 32 points from 41 games, a minus 34 goal difference and sitting 10 points from safety.

In addition, the O's are struggling financially as they face a winding-up petition from HMRC and with their players not paid by the club for March.

According to the Epping Forest Guardian, LOFT has been asked to step in with no guarantee that funds would be available to pay for medical services in Orient's final five games of the campaign.

The report goes on to say that the EFL would normally be expected to make up the shortfall in the circumstances, and that LOFT will not pay the bill as it was never in the Regeneration Fund mandate.

Orient will be relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history on Friday if they are beaten at Luton Town and both Hartlepool United and Cheltenham Town win their games.