Craig Shakespeare expects terms to be agreed with Leicester City winger Demarai Gray over a new contract "sooner rather than later".

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that winger Demarai Gray is on the brink of signing a new deal with the club.

The England Under-21s international, who was denied a summer switch to Bournemouth on deadline day, has been in discussions with the Foxes for the past fortnight.

Shakespeare revealed last week that talks were still ongoing, but he expects a formal announcement to be made soon to keep Gray in place for the long term.

"It's in the final instalments," he told reporters. "His advisors are talking with our director of football. I'm expecting that to be completed sooner rather than later."

Gray, currently under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2020, has featured from the bench in all five of Leicester's league games this season.