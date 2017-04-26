Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City are not safe yet'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare warns his side that they are not yet safe from the threat of relegation, despite being six points clear of the bottom three.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has warned his side that they are not safe from the threat of relegation ahead of Wednesday's match against Arsenal.

The champions had slipped into the relegation zone when Shakespeare took over, but wins in their first five league outings saw them climb away from danger and they currently have a six-point gap to the bottom three with two games in hand over 18th-placed Swansea City.

However, having seen his side fail to win any of their last four games in all competitions, Shakespeare is wary of allowing complacency to creep into their game.

"Yesterday [in their game] I saw the Arsenal players were fighting to win and they thoroughly deserved their victory," he told reporters.

"I'm not sure what they'll do on Wednesday as they have good depth, but we have to focus on ourselves. I'm not sure how many points survival will take. All teams are capable of wins. We don't know what's around the corner.

"We aren't safe. Even if we get there we've to keep trying to win. Competitiveness is vital in football. We need it to the end."

Leicester's next five matches all come against teams in the top half of the Premier League table.

Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
