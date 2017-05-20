Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Marcin Wasilewski to leave Leicester City at end of season

Marcin Wasilewski in action for Leicester on December 26, 2014
Leicester City defender Marcin Wasilewski will leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club have announced.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 18:20 UK

The 36-year-old former Poland international, whose contract runs out at the end of next month, has spent the last four years with the Foxes.

Wasilewski played a part in City's rise from the Championship to shock Premier League champions, although he was one appearance short of the minimum required to pick up a winner's medal last season.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare told the club's official site: "Marcin's been an absolute pleasure to work with over the last four years.

"The influence he has had and the contribution he has made goes beyond what people see on the pitch. He's one of the best professionals I've ever worked with.

"I remember when we signed Marcin – we knew we were getting a very experienced, international footballer with a lot of quality. But we also got an outstanding character, a leader and someone who would make everyone around him better with his relentlessly high standards every day."

Wasilewski joined Leicester from Anderlecht in 2013 and has made 76 appearances for the Foxes, including five this season in all competitions.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
