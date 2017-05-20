Leicester City defender Marcin Wasilewski will leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club have announced.

The 36-year-old former Poland international, whose contract runs out at the end of next month, has spent the last four years with the Foxes.

Wasilewski played a part in City's rise from the Championship to shock Premier League champions, although he was one appearance short of the minimum required to pick up a winner's medal last season.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare told the club's official site: "Marcin's been an absolute pleasure to work with over the last four years.

"The influence he has had and the contribution he has made goes beyond what people see on the pitch. He's one of the best professionals I've ever worked with.

"I remember when we signed Marcin – we knew we were getting a very experienced, international footballer with a lot of quality. But we also got an outstanding character, a leader and someone who would make everyone around him better with his relentlessly high standards every day."

Wasilewski joined Leicester from Anderlecht in 2013 and has made 76 appearances for the Foxes, including five this season in all competitions.