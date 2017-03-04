Leicester City interim boss Craig Shakespeare believes that Riyad Mahrez is showing signs of recapturing the form that saw him voted last season's PFA Player of the Year.

The Algeria international ended a goal drought stretching back to November when he scored his side's second in their 3-1 victory over Premier League relegation rivals Hull City on Saturday.

"Riyad Mahrez has been frustrated with himself [recently]," Shakespeare told Sky Sports News. "We told him to go out there and be himself. It is the Mahrez of old with the goal he scored.

"Goals give players confidence and hopefully now he can go on a run. Results give players confidence. Back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season."

Mahrez scored 18 goals in all competitions last season but has bagged just eight so far this term with a little over two months left of the current campaign.