Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City will always appreciate Riyad Mahrez'

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Craig Shakespeare insists that winger Riyad Mahrez will always be appreciated by everyone at Leicester City as the forward considers his future at the club.
Monday, May 15, 2017

Craig Shakespeare has told Riyad Mahrez that will always be appreciated at Leicester City as the winger considers his future at the club.

The Algeria international has publicly declared that he is not sure whether he will still be at the club next season, after admitting he wanted to leave last summer.

Foxes boss Shakespeare insists that any report about Mahrez - or any other player - leaving is "pure speculation", but does admit that the club needs to keep making him feel wanted.

"We don't need to pander to everybody's needs," the Englishman told Sky Sports News. "But they need to know they are wanted at a football club and appreciated. Riyad is one of many who, if you ask him, feels appreciated and wanted here, not only by the coaching staff and the owners and the fans but also by the players as well.

"There is always going to be speculation because they are good players. They are under contract with us. Everything else is pure speculation. You don't have a decision to make unless you get an offer, and we haven't had an offer for any one of our players.

"You have to support them when they go through these little moments of self doubt. With Riyad, he's probably more self-critical than anybody realises. There are moments this season when he's found it difficult to get the form that he showed last season. But he's showed glimpses of it and we have to show that we believe in him. He has that belief from us, and that will turn."

Mahrez has scored 35 goals and registered 25 assists for Leicester in 136 appearances since his 2014 move from Le Havre.

Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
