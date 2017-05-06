May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,628
LeicesterLeicester City
3-0
Watford
Ndidi (38'), Mahrez (58'), Albrighton (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Craig Shakespeare: 'All credit to the players'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare hails his players' performance as they move into the Premier League's top nine.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:02 UK

Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare has praised his players after they picked up another three points with a 3-0 defeat of Watford today.

The result moved the one-time relegation candidates up to ninth in the Premier League and took Shakespeare's record to 22 points from 10 games since he replaced Claudio Ranieri in February.

"I'm pleased with the result, the performance wasn't quite there but ultimately it is about the result and it is another clean sheet," Shakespeare told BBC Sport.

"When I took over, the most important thing was to be competitive, climb the table and never set a points target. Now mathematically we are safe. In football you have to try and win every game, of course it is difficult, but we have to be pleased with what we have achieved.

"[22 points] is not a bad return, but all the credit has to go to the players. The remit was to take [the job] until the end of the season and we will then sit down and discuss it. I've not been told anything else so that's what we will do."

The Foxes end their season with games against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
