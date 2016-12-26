Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel backs Leicester City to cope without the influence of the suspended Jamie Vardy over the Christmas period.

After his sending off against Stoke City, Vardy will miss games with Everton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough but Schmeichel feels that the Foxes squad is strong enough to cope with the demands of the Christmas period.

The 30-year-old told LCFC.TV: Obviously Vards is a massive influence for us. We always say in the dressing room that he's the one who sets the tempo from the front and the rest of the team follow.

"He's a miss but you can see that the players who came on against Stoke at the end made a massive difference. So I'm very confident in all the players in there and that whoever the manager chooses will step up and make a difference."

Leicester currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table.