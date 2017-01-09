Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri named as FIFA Coach of the Year

Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is named as the Coach of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 18:44 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been named as Coach of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards.

Ranieri had faced competition from Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, but he can now add another accolade to his collection after a remarkable 18 months at the King Power Stadium.

The award is recognition for the Italian guiding Leicester to the Premier League title with two games to spare after they had been the pre-season favourites to be relegated from the top flight.

The Foxes have struggled in the defence of their crown, but they earned a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after recording 13 points from their first five games in the competition.

Santos had been named on the three-man shortlist after leading Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, while Real Madrid won the Champions League under Zidane and are currently on a 39-match unbeaten run.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Ronaldo, Messi up for FIFA award
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri named as FIFA Coach of the Year
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?
 Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Claudio Ranieri praises "unbelievable" Leicester City debutant Wilfred Ndidi
Team News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMahrez named African Footballer of the YearNdidi move to Leicester given green lightStriker denied Leicester exit in January?
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'Leicester reach agreement for Wilfred NdidiRanieri "very, very happy" with pointResult: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani out
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version