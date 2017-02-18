Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri concedes that 'some of his players might be scared' after the club's dismal run of form in the Premier League.

The English champions are without a league win in 2017 and five straight defeats has left them in 17th position in the table, just one point ahead of 18th-place Hull City.

Ranieri has also admitted that the Foxes are seriously lacking in confidence as they attempt to fight off the threat of relegation in the final months of the campaign.

"Maybe some people are scared, so it's important for me to see every detail. It could be I bring in outside help. I have to find the solution. We're doing everything well but we haven't created good chances – to do that we need to be full of confidence and sometimes we haven't got lots of confidence," Ranieri told reporters.

"Sometimes, the strikers don't receive a good final pass. We want to show them the best solution to pass the ball, but you can only do that when you're relaxed and full of confidence. For this reason, it's important the players reset everything and we restart in positive way.

"It's not important who scores, but it's important somebody scores. Everything is right – the players make the right movements to score. But it's one thing to do it in training and another in a match. For this reason I say, 'Clear your mind'. We must be full of personality."

Leicester will take on League One side Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.