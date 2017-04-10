Claudio Ranieri expresses his gratitude towards the Leicester City fans for their support in him after he won the Premier League title and after he was sacked.

Claudio Ranieri has thanked the Leicester City fans for their support in him during the highs and the lows.

The Italian shook the footballing world when the Foxes overcame odds of 5000-1 to lift the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

However, nine months later the Leicester board decided to sack Ranieri as the club became embroiled in a relegation battle, prompting shock from football fans all around the world.

When asked by Sky Sports News about the reaction to his dismissal, Ranieri said: "It was amazing. When we won the title I received gifts and cards, bottles of wine and Champagne. When I was sacked, my house was full.

"In case I don't have the time to reply to all of them, I want to thank all the fans. I have won trophies around Europe, but never the title. Three times I was runner-up. Leicester and the fans will be in my heart for all of my life."

Leicester, now managed by Craig Shakespeare, currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and will take on Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.