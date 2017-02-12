Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Claudio Ranieri: 'Demarai Gray not guaranteed starting role'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that he is yet to decide on his starting lineup for the Premier League clash with Swansea City.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has suggested that Demarai Gray is not guaranteed a starting role against Swansea City this weekend.

On Wednesday night, Gray played a key role as a much-changed Leicester team defeated Derby County in the FA Cup to earn just their second win in eight matches in all competitions.

However, Ranieri has indicated that he will consider all his options ahead of the crucial fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

The Italian told reporters: "He has grown very well this season. I expect a lot because he is a very good player.

"I need to think about what is the best 11 for us because it is an important battle. A very tough match for us."

Gray has featured 18 times in the Premier League this season, but all but five of those appearances have come from the bench.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
